The Tampa Bay Lightning, including Brandon Hagel, will be in action Saturday at 2:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Dallas Stars. Does a wager on Hagel interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Brandon Hagel vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW, BSSUN, and NHL Network

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Hagel Season Stats Insights

In 24 games this season, Hagel has averaged 18:37 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of 0.

In nine of 24 games this year, Hagel has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Hagel has a point in 15 games this season (out of 24), including multiple points seven times.

Hagel has had an assist in a game 11 times this season over 24 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Hagel has an implied probability of 58.2% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 41.7% of Hagel going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Hagel Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have given up 60 goals in total (2.9 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's +10 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 24 Games 2 23 Points 2 10 Goals 1 13 Assists 1

