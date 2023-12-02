In the upcoming game versus the Dallas Stars, which begins at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we expect Cole Koepke to find the back of the net for the Tampa Bay Lightning? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Cole Koepke score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Koepke stats and insights

Koepke is yet to score through seven games this season.

He has not faced the Stars yet this season.

Koepke has zero points on the power play.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have given up 60 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks eighth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 12.9 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Lightning vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW, BSSUN, and NHL Network

BSSW, BSSUN, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

