The SWAC Championship Game is between the Florida A&M Rattlers (10-1) and the Prairie View A&M Panthers (6-5) on December 2, 2023, starting at 4:00 PM ET, airing on ESPN2.

Florida A&M has the 76th-ranked offense this season (342.5 yards per game), and has been even better on defense, ranking first with just 234.4 yards allowed per game. Prairie View A&M ranks 78th with 339.2 total yards per contest on offense, and it ranks 94th with 393.6 total yards ceded per game on defense.

See how to watch this matchup on ESPN2 in the article below.

Florida A&M vs. Prairie View A&M Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Time: 4:00 PM ET

Channel: ESPN2

Venue: Bragg Memorial Stadium

Florida A&M vs. Prairie View A&M Key Statistics

Florida A&M Prairie View A&M 342.5 (73rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 339.2 (75th) 234.4 (3rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 393.6 (96th) 125.1 (89th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 155.4 (47th) 217.4 (50th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 183.8 (84th) 5 (118th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (73rd) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (43rd)

Florida A&M Stats Leaders

Jeremy Moussa has thrown for 2,261 yards (205.5 ypg) to lead Florida A&M, completing 58.3% of his passes and collecting 16 touchdown passes compared to six interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Terrell Jennings, has carried the ball 80 times for 470 yards (42.7 per game), scoring six times.

Kelvin Dean Jr. has been handed the ball 60 times this year and racked up 311 yards (28.3 per game) with three touchdowns.

Jah'Marae Sheread has hauled in 42 receptions for 412 yards (37.5 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Marcus Riley has reeled in 24 passes while averaging 35.5 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.

Nicholas Dixon has racked up 18 grabs for 314 yards, an average of 28.5 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Prairie View A&M Stats Leaders

Trazon Connley has compiled 1,967 yards (178.8 per game) while completing 55.5% of his passes and recording nine touchdown passes with nine interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 159 yards with four touchdowns.

Ahmad Antoine has rushed 107 times for 496 yards, with two touchdowns.

Caleb Johnson has run for 348 yards across 84 carries, scoring one touchdown.

Shemar Savage has registered 19 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 426 (38.7 yards per game). He's been targeted 23 times and has two touchdowns.

Trejon Spiller has 23 receptions (on 28 targets) for a total of 379 yards (34.5 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.

Brian Jenkins Jr.'s 20 catches (on 23 targets) have netted him 367 yards (33.4 ypg).

