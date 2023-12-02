Florida International vs. LIU December 2 Tickets & Start Time
The Florida International Panthers (1-3) will play the Long Island Sharks (0-3) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.
Florida International vs. LIU Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Florida International Top Players (2022-23)
- Arturo Dean: 11.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.8 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Denver Jones: 20.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Mohamed Sanogo: 6.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Dashon Gittens: 6.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Nick Guadarrama: 7.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
LIU Top Players (2022-23)
- Jacob Johnson: 10.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- R.J. Greene: 9.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Marko Maletic: 15.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tre Wood: 7.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- C.J. Delancy: 5.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK
Florida International vs. LIU Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Florida International Rank
|Florida International AVG
|LIU AVG
|LIU Rank
|141st
|73.1
|Points Scored
|66.7
|308th
|314th
|75.1
|Points Allowed
|80.0
|355th
|335th
|28.3
|Rebounds
|31.0
|233rd
|292nd
|7.1
|Off. Rebounds
|7.8
|246th
|237th
|6.8
|3pt Made
|4.9
|352nd
|237th
|12.3
|Assists
|14.5
|75th
|340th
|14.3
|Turnovers
|15.9
|361st
