Saturday's contest between the Florida Gators (6-1) and the Marshall Thundering Herd (2-4) at Cam Henderson Center is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 81-65, heavily favoring Florida to take home the win. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on December 2.

The Gators are coming off of a 68-58 victory over Georgia Tech in their most recent game on Wednesday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Florida vs. Marshall Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Cam Henderson Center in Huntington, West Virginia

Cam Henderson Center in Huntington, West Virginia How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Florida vs. Marshall Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida 81, Marshall 65

Other SEC Predictions

Florida Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, which took place on November 20, the Gators took down the Purdue Boilermakers (No. 58 in our computer rankings) by a score of 52-49.

Florida has three Quadrant 2 wins, tied for the second-most in Division I. But it also has one Quadrant 2 loss, tied for the 48th-most.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Florida 2023-24 Best Wins

52-49 over Purdue (No. 58) on November 20

83-81 over Columbia (No. 68) on November 22

68-58 on the road over Georgia Tech (No. 76) on November 29

83-69 at home over Bethune-Cookman (No. 170) on November 9

92-54 at home over Florida A&M (No. 263) on November 13

Florida Leaders

Ra Shaya Kyle: 14.6 PTS, 9.6 REB, 58.3 FG%

14.6 PTS, 9.6 REB, 58.3 FG% Aliyah Matharu: 18.6 PTS, 2.7 STL, 44.1 FG%, 27.7 3PT% (13-for-47)

18.6 PTS, 2.7 STL, 44.1 FG%, 27.7 3PT% (13-for-47) Leilani Correa: 12.3 PTS, 37.2 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (10-for-34)

12.3 PTS, 37.2 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (10-for-34) Laila Reynolds: 9.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 56 FG%, 50 3PT% (3-for-6)

9.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 56 FG%, 50 3PT% (3-for-6) Jeriah Warren: 4.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 37.5 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8)

Florida Performance Insights

The Gators put up 76.4 points per game (67th in college basketball) while giving up 65 per outing (205th in college basketball). They have a +80 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 11.4 points per game.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.