The No. 17 North Carolina Tar Heels (6-1, 0-0 ACC) welcome in the Florida State Seminoles (4-2, 0-0 ACC) after victories in four straight home games. It starts at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Florida State vs. North Carolina Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina
  • TV: ACCN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Florida State Stats Insights

  • The Seminoles have shot at a 46.5% clip from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points higher than the 42.1% shooting opponents of the Tar Heels have averaged.
  • Florida State is 4-0 when it shoots higher than 42.1% from the field.
  • The Tar Heels are the rebounding team in the nation, the Seminoles rank 181st.
  • The Seminoles average eight more points per game (80.3) than the Tar Heels allow their opponents to score (72.3).
  • Florida State is 4-0 when it scores more than 72.3 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Florida State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Florida State scored 3.1 more points per game at home (71.6) than on the road (68.5).
  • In 2022-23, the Seminoles conceded 5.2 fewer points per game at home (74.2) than on the road (79.4).
  • Florida State sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (6.4 per game) than on the road (6.9) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (31.5%) than on the road (36.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Florida State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/20/2023 UNLV W 83-75 Ocean Center
11/21/2023 Colorado W 77-71 Ocean Center
11/29/2023 Georgia L 68-66 Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
12/2/2023 @ North Carolina - Dean Smith Center
12/9/2023 South Florida - FLA Live Arena
12/16/2023 SMU - Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.