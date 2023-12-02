The Florida State Seminoles are the favorites, but by less than a field goal (-2.5), in this year's ACC Championship Game, where they will meet the Louisville Cardinals. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on December 2, 2023, airing on ABC from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. The over/under is set at 48.5 in the outing.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Florida State vs. Louisville matchup in this article.

Florida State vs. Louisville Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ABC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Charlotte, North Carolina
  • Venue: Bank of America Stadium

Florida State vs. Louisville Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Florida State Moneyline Louisville Moneyline
BetMGM Florida State (-2.5) 48.5 -130 +110
FanDuel Florida State (-2.5) 48.5 -138 +115

Week 14 Odds

Florida State vs. Louisville Betting Trends

  • Florida State has put together a 7-4-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Seminoles are 5-4 ATS this season when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.
  • Louisville has put together a 6-5-1 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Cardinals have been an underdog by 2.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Florida State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +2500 Bet $100 to win $2500

