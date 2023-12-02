The Florida Gators (6-1) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Marshall Thundering Herd (2-4) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Cam Henderson Center. It airs at 1:00 PM ET.

Florida Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Cam Henderson Center in Huntington, West Virginia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Florida vs. Marshall Scoring Comparison

The Gators' 76.4 points per game are just 2.2 more points than the 74.2 the Thundering Herd give up.

Florida is 4-1 when it scores more than 74.2 points.

Marshall's record is 2-2 when it gives up fewer than 76.4 points.

The Thundering Herd score 15.8 more points per game (80.8) than the Gators allow (65).

When Marshall puts up more than 65 points, it is 2-3.

When Florida gives up fewer than 80.8 points, it is 5-1.

The Thundering Herd shoot 39.1% from the field, only 1% higher than the Gators concede defensively.

The Gators make 44.4% of their shots from the field, two% lower than the Thundering Herd's defensive field-goal percentage.

Florida Leaders

Ra Shaya Kyle: 14.6 PTS, 9.6 REB, 58.3 FG%

14.6 PTS, 9.6 REB, 58.3 FG% Aliyah Matharu: 18.6 PTS, 2.7 STL, 44.1 FG%, 27.7 3PT% (13-for-47)

18.6 PTS, 2.7 STL, 44.1 FG%, 27.7 3PT% (13-for-47) Leilani Correa: 12.3 PTS, 37.2 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (10-for-34)

12.3 PTS, 37.2 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (10-for-34) Laila Reynolds: 9.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 56 FG%, 50 3PT% (3-for-6)

9.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 56 FG%, 50 3PT% (3-for-6) Jeriah Warren: 4.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 37.5 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8)

