Franz Wagner could make a big impact for the Orlando Magic on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, versus the Brooklyn Nets.

Wagner, in his last game (December 1 win against the Wizards), posted 31 points, seven rebounds and eight assists.

Let's break down Wagner's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Franz Wagner Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 20.5 20.7 22.7 Rebounds 5.5 5.7 5.6 Assists 3.5 3.4 3.6 PRA -- 29.8 31.9 PR -- 26.4 28.3 3PM 1.5 1.6 1.5



Franz Wagner Insights vs. the Nets

Wagner is responsible for taking 19.0% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 16.4 per game.

He's put up 5.2 threes per game, or 17.2% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Wagner's opponents, the Nets, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 27th, averaging 101.0 possessions per game, while his Magic average 103.2 per game, which ranks 10th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Nets are 20th in the league, giving up 114.7 points per contest.

On the glass, the Nets are 12th in the NBA, allowing 43.9 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Nets are seventh in the NBA, giving up 24.8 per game.

Allowing 14.1 made 3-pointers per contest, the Nets are the 25th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Franz Wagner vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/14/2023 36 21 8 5 3 0 0

