Hawks vs. Bucks December 2 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 2:20 AM EST
The Atlanta Hawks (6-6), on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Fiserv Forum, battle the Milwaukee Bucks (9-4). The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on BSWI and BSSE.
Hawks vs. Bucks Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: BSWI, BSSE
Hawks Players to Watch
- Trae Young is averaging 21.3 points, 2 rebounds and 10 assists per game. He's also sinking 31% of his shots from the floor and 24.1% from 3-point range, with 1.8 triples per game.
- On a per-game basis, Dejounte Murray gets the Hawks 21.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.5 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Jalen Johnson is putting up 14.5 points, 7 rebounds and 2 assists per game. He is sinking 65.8% of his shots from the floor and 40% from 3-point range, with 1 treys per contest.
- Clint Capela is putting up 10.5 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1 assists per game. He is sinking 48.6% of his shots from the floor.
- The Hawks are getting 16.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from De'Andre Hunter this year.
Bucks Players to Watch
- Giannis Antetokounmpo puts up 24.5 points, 11.5 rebounds and 3 assists per contest, shooting 54.3% from the floor.
- Damian Lillard averages 22.5 points, 6 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0 blocks.
- Malik Beasley posts 11.5 points, 2 assists and 4 boards per game.
- Bobby Portis puts up 11 points, 5 boards and 2 assists per contest, shooting 55.6% from the floor.
- Brook Lopez averages 13 points, 0.5 assists and 2.5 boards.
Hawks vs. Bucks Stat Comparison
|Bucks
|Hawks
|119.2
|Points Avg.
|119.9
|116.8
|Points Allowed Avg.
|117.9
|49.1%
|Field Goal %
|47.7%
|38.1%
|Three Point %
|35.8%
