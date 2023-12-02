Jacksonville vs. Georgia Southern December 2 Tickets & Start Time
The Georgia Southern Eagles (0-3) will meet the Jacksonville Dolphins (2-2) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.
Jacksonville vs. Georgia Southern Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Jacksonville Top Players (2022-23)
- Kevion Nolan: 13 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jordan Davis: 9.2 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Gyasi Powell: 9.4 PTS, 4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Osayi Osifo: 7.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Mike Marsh: 10.5 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
Georgia Southern Top Players (2022-23)
- Andrei Savrasov: 14.2 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jalen Finch: 10.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tyren Moore: 9.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Carlos Curry: 7.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Kamari Brown: 7.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
Jacksonville vs. Georgia Southern Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Georgia Southern Rank
|Georgia Southern AVG
|Jacksonville AVG
|Jacksonville Rank
|266th
|68.4
|Points Scored
|63.3
|345th
|73rd
|66.7
|Points Allowed
|62.6
|18th
|156th
|32.1
|Rebounds
|30.7
|248th
|189th
|8.5
|Off. Rebounds
|6.5
|325th
|288th
|6.3
|3pt Made
|6.9
|229th
|346th
|10.4
|Assists
|13
|179th
|72nd
|10.8
|Turnovers
|10.9
|84th
