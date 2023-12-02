Justin Rose will compete at the 2023 Hero World Challenge in Nassau, Bahamas at Albany, taking place from November 30 - December 2.

Looking to place a bet on Justin Rose at the Hero World Challenge this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +2800 to win the tournament this weekend. Read on for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hero World Challenge Time and Date Info

Date: November 30 - December 2, 2023

November 30 - December 2, 2023 Course: Albany

Albany Location: Nassau, Bahamas

Nassau, Bahamas Par: 72 / 7,449 yards

72 / 7,449 yards Rose Odds to Win: +2800 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Justin Rose Insights

Rose has finished below par on six occasions, completed his day bogey-free twice and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds played.

He has registered the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five twice in his last 14 rounds.

Over his last 14 rounds, Rose has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

In his past five tournaments, Rose has finished in the top 20 once.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut twice.

Rose has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his past five tournaments.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 17 17 -7 277 1 12 1 4 $4.1M

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Hero World Challenge Insights and Stats

Rose has four top-10 finishes, with three of them being top-five finishes, in his past five appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been sixth.

In his past five appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend four times.

Rose last competed at this event in 2021 and finished ninth.

Albany measures 7,449 yards for this tournament, 448 more than the average course on the Tour inthe past year (7,001).

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Albany, the scoring average is lower at -8 per tournament.

Courses that Rose has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,325 yards, 124 yards shorter than the 7,449-yard Albany this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -3 among finishers, higher than the -8 average at this course.

Rose's Last Time Out

Rose finished in the 41st percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the BMW Championship, with an average of par.

His 3.96-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the BMW Championship placed him in the 63rd percentile.

Rose was better than 37% of the golfers at the BMW Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.68.

Rose carded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the BMW Championship (the other participants averaged 2.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the BMW Championship, Rose recorded two bogeys or worse (less than the field average of 2.2).

Rose carded more birdies or better (12) than the tournament average of 8.8 on the 48 par-4s at the BMW Championship.

At that most recent tournament, Rose posted a bogey or worse on 10 of 48 par-4s (the field averaged 7.7).

Rose ended the BMW Championship with a birdie or better on three of the eight par-5s, more than the field's average of 2.9.

On the eight par-5s at the BMW Championship, Rose recorded more bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (0.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.