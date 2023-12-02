You can find player prop bet odds for Joe Pavelski, Nikita Kucherov and other players on the Dallas Stars and Tampa Bay Lightning prior to their matchup at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday at American Airlines Center.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Lightning vs. Stars Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW, BSSUN, and NHL Network

BSSW, BSSUN, and NHL Network Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lightning vs. Stars Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Tampa Bay Lightning

Nikita Kucherov Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)

1.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +170)

Kucherov has totaled 15 goals and 24 assists in 23 games for Tampa Bay, good for 39 points.

Kucherov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Penguins Nov. 30 0 2 2 8 at Coyotes Nov. 28 0 1 1 5 at Avalanche Nov. 27 0 1 1 6 at Hurricanes Nov. 24 2 4 6 3 vs. Jets Nov. 22 0 1 1 4

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Brayden Point Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)

0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128)

Brayden Point has racked up 30 points this season, with 12 goals and 18 assists.

Point Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Penguins Nov. 30 0 0 0 4 at Coyotes Nov. 28 1 0 1 2 at Avalanche Nov. 27 0 0 0 3 at Hurricanes Nov. 24 3 2 5 3 vs. Jets Nov. 22 1 0 1 5

Victor Hedman Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

Victor Hedman's four goals and 20 assists add up to 24 points this season.

Hedman Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Penguins Nov. 30 0 1 1 4 at Coyotes Nov. 28 0 0 0 1 at Avalanche Nov. 27 0 1 1 4 at Hurricanes Nov. 24 0 1 1 0 vs. Jets Nov. 22 0 1 1 1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars

Joe Pavelski Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

Pavelski has been vital to Dallas this season, with 21 points in 21 games.

Pavelski Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Flames Nov. 30 0 1 1 0 at Jets Nov. 28 1 0 1 1 vs. Flames Nov. 24 1 0 1 3 vs. Golden Knights Nov. 22 0 1 1 2 vs. Rangers Nov. 20 1 1 2 2

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Jason Robertson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

Jason Robertson is another of Dallas' offensive options, contributing 20 points (six goals, 14 assists) to the team.

Robertson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Flames Nov. 30 0 1 1 0 at Jets Nov. 28 0 1 1 0 vs. Flames Nov. 24 1 1 2 2 vs. Golden Knights Nov. 22 0 1 1 5 vs. Rangers Nov. 20 0 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.