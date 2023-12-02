The Orlando Magic (14-5) are underdogs (+2.5) in their attempt to continue a nine-game win streak when they visit the Brooklyn Nets (9-9) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Barclays Center. The game airs on YES and BSFL. The point total is set at 225.5 in the matchup.

Magic vs. Nets Odds & Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: YES and BSFL

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nets -2.5 225.5

Magic Betting Records & Stats

Orlando has combined with its opponents to score more than 225.5 points in nine of 19 games this season.

Orlando has had an average of 223.9 points scored in its games so far this season, 1.6 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Orlando has a 15-4-0 record against the spread this year.

The Magic have come away with seven wins in the 12 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Orlando has won five of its nine games, or 55.6%, when it is the underdog by at least +115 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Orlando has a 46.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Magic vs Nets Additional Info

Magic vs. Nets Over/Under Stats

Games Over 225.5 % of Games Over 225.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nets 11 61.1% 116 230.9 114.7 223.6 225.2 Magic 9 47.4% 114.9 230.9 108.9 223.6 224

Additional Magic Insights & Trends

Orlando has an 8-2 record against the spread while finishing 9-1 overall in its last 10 contests.

Seven of the Magic's past 10 outings have hit the over.

Against the spread, Orlando has performed better at home (9-2-0) than on the road (6-2-0).

The Magic's 114.9 points per game are just 0.2 more points than the 114.7 the Nets give up.

Orlando is 9-1 against the spread and 9-1 overall when it scores more than 114.7 points.

Magic vs. Nets Betting Splits

Magic and Nets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Magic 15-4 8-2 9-10 Nets 13-5 4-1 10-8

Magic vs. Nets Point Insights

Magic Nets 114.9 Points Scored (PG) 116 12 NBA Rank (PPG) 11 9-1 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 11-3 9-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 7-7 108.9 Points Allowed (PG) 114.7 5 NBA Rank (PAPG) 20 10-0 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 9-0 9-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 8-1

