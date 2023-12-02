The Orlando Magic (14-5) will look to extend a nine-game win streak when they hit the road to take on the Brooklyn Nets (9-9) on December 2, 2023 at Barclays Center.

Magic vs. Nets Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: Bally Sports

Magic vs Nets Additional Info

Magic Stats Insights

The Magic have shot at a 47.9% clip from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points above the 45.4% shooting opponents of the Nets have averaged.

This season, Orlando has a 12-3 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 45.4% from the field.

The Magic are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nets sit at ninth.

The Magic's 114.9 points per game are just 0.2 more points than the 114.7 the Nets give up.

When it scores more than 114.7 points, Orlando is 9-1.

Magic Home & Away Comparison

At home the Magic are better offensively, putting up 121 points per game, compared to 106.6 away. But they're not as good defensively, giving up 109.5 points per game at home, and 108.1 away.

In 2023-24 Orlando is giving up 1.4 more points per game at home (109.5) than on the road (108.1).

The Magic pick up 3.9 more assists per game at home (27.4) than on the road (23.5).

Magic Injuries