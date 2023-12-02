Player prop bet options for Mikal Bridges, Paolo Banchero and others are listed when the Brooklyn Nets host the Orlando Magic at Barclays Center on Saturday (tipping at 7:00 PM ET).

Magic vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: YES and BSFL

YES and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Magic vs Nets Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Orlando Magic

Paolo Banchero Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -115) 7.5 (Over: +106) 4.5 (Over: +124) 1.5 (Over: +130)

Banchero is averaging 19.5 points during the 2023-24 season, equal to Saturday's over/under.

He averages 0.8 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Saturday (which is 7.5).

Banchero averages 4.7 assists, 0.2 more than his over/under for Saturday.

Banchero, at 1.4 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.1 less than his over/under on Saturday.

Franz Wagner Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: +102) 3.5 (Over: +114) 1.5 (Over: -120)

The 20.5 points prop total set for Franz Wagner on Saturday is 0.2 fewer points than his season scoring average (20.7).

His per-game rebound average of 5.7 is 0.2 more than his prop bet over/under in Saturday's game (5.5).

Wagner has averaged 3.4 assists per game this season, 0.1 less than his prop bet on Saturday (3.5).

Wagner has connected on 1.6 three pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Brooklyn Nets

Mikal Bridges Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -108) 5.5 (Over: -118) 3.5 (Over: -149) 2.5 (Over: +148)

The 21.8 points Bridges has scored per game this season is 0.7 fewer than his prop total set for Saturday (22.5).

He has collected 6.3 rebounds per game, 0.8 more than his prop bet for Saturday's game (5.5).

Bridges' year-long assist average -- 3.9 per game -- is 0.4 higher than Saturday's assist prop bet total (3.5).

Bridges has averaged 2.1 made three-pointers per game, 0.4 fewer than his over/under in Saturday's game (2.5).

Spencer Dinwiddie Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: +102) 3.5 (Over: +114) 1.5 (Over: -120)

The 14.3 points Spencer Dinwiddie scores per game are 0.2 less than his prop total on Saturday (14.5).

He averages 0.5 more rebounds than his prop bet Saturday of 3.5.

Dinwiddie's assists average -- 6.5 -- is 1.0 lower than Saturday's over/under.

He has connected on 2.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his over/under on Saturday.

