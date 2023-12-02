The No. 8 Miami Hurricanes (5-1, 0-0 ACC) will be attempting to extend a three-game home winning streak when taking on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-3, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Watsco Center. It airs at 12:00 PM ET on The CW.

Miami (FL) vs. Notre Dame Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida
  • TV: The CW

Miami (FL) Stats Insights

  • The Hurricanes make 51% of their shots from the field this season, which is 10.4 percentage points higher than the Fighting Irish have allowed to their opponents (40.6%).
  • Miami (FL) has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.6% from the field.
  • The Hurricanes are the 211th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Fighting Irish rank 176th.
  • The Hurricanes average 19.5 more points per game (86.3) than the Fighting Irish allow (66.8).
  • Miami (FL) is 5-1 when scoring more than 66.8 points.

Miami (FL) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Miami (FL) scored 83.4 points per game when playing at home last season. In away games, it averaged 75.2 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Hurricanes played worse in home games last year, surrendering 72.9 points per game, compared to 69.0 in away games.
  • Miami (FL) averaged 8.3 threes per game with a 39.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 1.1 more threes and 4% points better than it averaged away from home (7.2 threes per game, 35.3% three-point percentage).

Miami (FL) Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 Georgia W 79-68 Baha Mar Convention Center
11/19/2023 Kansas State W 91-83 Baha Mar Convention Center
11/28/2023 @ Kentucky L 95-73 Rupp Arena
12/2/2023 Notre Dame - Watsco Center
12/6/2023 LIU - Watsco Center
12/10/2023 Colorado - Barclays Center

