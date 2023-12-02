The No. 8 Miami Hurricanes (5-1, 0-0 ACC) host the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-3, 0-0 ACC) after winning three straight home games. The Hurricanes are double-digit favorites by 15.5 points in the contest, which starts at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. The matchup has a point total of 147.5.

Miami (FL) vs. Notre Dame Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: The CW

The CW Where: Coral Gables, Florida

Coral Gables, Florida Venue: Watsco Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Miami (FL) -15.5 147.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Miami (FL) Betting Records & Stats

Miami (FL) and its opponents have combined to score more than 147.5 points in three of four games this season.

Miami (FL) has an average point total of 162.7 in its contests this year, 15.2 more points than this game's over/under.

The Hurricanes have covered the spread twice in four opportunities this season.

Miami (FL) has been favored in three games this season and picked up the win in all of them.

The Hurricanes have played as a favorite of -1400 or more once this season and won that game.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 93.3% chance of a victory for Miami (FL).

Miami (FL) vs. Notre Dame Over/Under Stats

Games Over 147.5 % of Games Over 147.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Miami (FL) 3 75% 86.3 150.3 76.3 143.1 156.8 Notre Dame 0 0% 64 150.3 66.8 143.1 135.2

Additional Miami (FL) Insights & Trends

Miami (FL) put together a 12-7-0 ATS record in conference play last year.

The Hurricanes record 86.3 points per game, 19.5 more points than the 66.8 the Fighting Irish give up.

When Miami (FL) puts up more than 66.8 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

Miami (FL) vs. Notre Dame Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 15.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Miami (FL) 2-2-0 0-1 3-1-0 Notre Dame 2-4-0 0-0 1-5-0

Miami (FL) vs. Notre Dame Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Miami (FL) Notre Dame 16-1 Home Record 11-8 7-4 Away Record 0-10 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 6-13-0 7-2-0 Away ATS Record 4-5-0 83.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73 75.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.3 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-10-0 2-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-3-0

