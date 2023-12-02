Moritz Wagner and his Orlando Magic teammates face off versus the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

In a 130-125 win over the Wizards (his previous action) Wagner produced 18 points and six rebounds.

Below we will break down Wagner's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Moritz Wagner Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 12.7 13.1 Rebounds -- 4.4 4.4 Assists -- 1.2 1.6 PRA -- 18.3 19.1 PR -- 17.1 17.5



Moritz Wagner Insights vs. the Nets

Wagner has taken 7.8 shots per game this season and made 4.9 per game, which account for 9.1% and 11.9%, respectively, of his team's total.

The Magic rank 11th in possessions per game with 103.2. His opponents, the Nets, have one of the slowest tempos with 101 possessions per contest.

The Nets give up 114.7 points per contest, 20th-ranked in the NBA.

The Nets allow 43.9 rebounds per game, ranking 12th in the NBA.

Allowing 24.8 assists per game, the Nets are the seventh-ranked team in the NBA.

Moritz Wagner vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/14/2023 21 11 6 4 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.