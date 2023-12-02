The Orlando Magic (14-5) visit the Brooklyn Nets (9-9) after winning three straight road games. The Nets are favored by only 2.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Magic vs. Nets Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: YES and BSFL

YES and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Magic vs. Nets Score Prediction

Prediction: Nets 115 - Magic 114

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Magic vs Nets Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Magic vs. Nets

Pick ATS: Magic (+ 2.5)

Magic (+ 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Nets (-0.1)

Nets (-0.1) Pick OU: Over (225.5)



Over (225.5) Computer Predicted Total: 227.3

The Magic (15-4-0 ATS) have covered the spread 72.2% of the time, 6.7% more often than the Nets (13-5-0) this year.

As a 2.5-point favorite or more in 2023-24, Brooklyn is 4-1 against the spread compared to the 8-2 ATS record Orlando racks up as a 2.5-point underdog.

Brooklyn and its opponents have exceeded the point total 55.6% of the time this season (10 out of 18). That's more often than Orlando and its opponents have (nine out of 19).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Magic are 7-5, while the Nets are 6-1 as moneyline favorites.

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Magic with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Magic Performance Insights

The Magic are 12th in the league in points scored (114.9 per game) and fifth-best in points conceded (108.9).

In 2023-24, Orlando is 15th in the NBA in rebounds (44.2 per game) and best in rebounds conceded (38.9).

This season the Magic are ranked 16th in the NBA in assists at 25.7 per game.

In terms of turnovers, Orlando is fifth-worst in the league in committing them (15.1 per game). But it is best in forcing them (16.2 per game).

The Magic are the third-worst team in the NBA in 3-pointers made (10.7 per game) and 19th in 3-point percentage (35.6%).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.