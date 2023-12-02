The Tampa Bay Lightning, Nicholas Paul among them, meet the Dallas Stars on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET, at American Airlines Center. Looking to bet on Paul's props versus the Stars? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Nicholas Paul vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW, BSSUN, and NHL Network

BSSW, BSSUN, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +290)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Paul Season Stats Insights

In 24 games this season, Paul has a plus-minus of -13, while averaging 17:08 on the ice per game.

In Paul's 24 games played this season he's scored in six of them and netted multiple goals in two.

In seven of 24 games this year, Paul has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

In three of 24 games this season, Paul has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Paul has an implied probability of 43.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Paul has an implied probability of 25.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Paul Stats vs. the Stars

On defense, the Stars have been one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 60 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks eighth.

The team has the NHL's 10th-best goal differential at +10.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 24 Games 2 11 Points 2 8 Goals 1 3 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.