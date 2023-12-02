How to Watch South Florida vs. UMass on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 7:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The South Florida Bulls (2-3) face the UMass Minutemen (3-1) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at William D. Mullins Center. It begins at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
South Florida vs. UMass Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: William D. Mullins Center in Amherst, Massachusetts
- TV: NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
South Florida Stats Insights
- South Florida is 2-0 when it shoots higher than 39.6% from the field.
- The Bulls are the 200th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Minutemen sit at 15th.
- The Bulls' 71 points per game are only 1.5 fewer points than the 72.5 the Minutemen allow to opponents.
- South Florida has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 72.5 points.
South Florida Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- South Florida averaged 71.2 points per game at home last season, and 74.8 away.
- In 2022-23, the Bulls conceded 7.1 fewer points per game at home (69.3) than on the road (76.4).
- South Florida made fewer 3-pointers at home (6.9 per game) than on the road (8.1) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (32%) than away (37.1%).
South Florida Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|Northern Iowa
|W 74-65
|Yuengling Center
|11/22/2023
|Maine
|L 70-59
|Yuengling Center
|11/30/2023
|@ Hofstra
|L 82-63
|David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ UMass
|-
|William D. Mullins Center
|12/9/2023
|Florida State
|-
|FLA Live Arena
|12/12/2023
|UAPB
|-
|Yuengling Center
