The South Florida Bulls (2-3) face the UMass Minutemen (3-1) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at William D. Mullins Center. It begins at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

South Florida vs. UMass Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: William D. Mullins Center in Amherst, Massachusetts
  • TV: NESN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

South Florida Stats Insights

  • South Florida is 2-0 when it shoots higher than 39.6% from the field.
  • The Bulls are the 200th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Minutemen sit at 15th.
  • The Bulls' 71 points per game are only 1.5 fewer points than the 72.5 the Minutemen allow to opponents.
  • South Florida has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 72.5 points.

South Florida Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • South Florida averaged 71.2 points per game at home last season, and 74.8 away.
  • In 2022-23, the Bulls conceded 7.1 fewer points per game at home (69.3) than on the road (76.4).
  • South Florida made fewer 3-pointers at home (6.9 per game) than on the road (8.1) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (32%) than away (37.1%).

South Florida Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 Northern Iowa W 74-65 Yuengling Center
11/22/2023 Maine L 70-59 Yuengling Center
11/30/2023 @ Hofstra L 82-63 David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
12/2/2023 @ UMass - William D. Mullins Center
12/9/2023 Florida State - FLA Live Arena
12/12/2023 UAPB - Yuengling Center

