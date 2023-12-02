How to Watch UCF vs. Lipscomb on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Lipscomb Bisons (6-3) hope to build on a three-game road winning streak at the UCF Knights (4-2) on Saturday, December 2, 2023, at 4:00 PM ET.
UCF vs. Lipscomb Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Big 12 Games
UCF Stats Insights
- The Knights make 44.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.5 percentage points higher than the Bisons have allowed to their opponents (43.9%).
- UCF is 3-0 when it shoots higher than 43.9% from the field.
- The Knights are the 123rd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bisons rank 267th.
- The Knights score only two more points per game (78) than the Bisons give up (76).
- When UCF puts up more than 76 points, it is 2-1.
UCF Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- UCF posted 77.2 points per game in home games last year, compared to 65.4 points per game in away games, a difference of 11.8 points per contest.
- At home, the Knights allowed 0.7 more points per game (65.9) than on the road (65.2).
- UCF made 9.2 three-pointers per game with a 38% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 1.7 more threes and 7.6% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (7.5 threes per game, 30.4% three-point percentage).
UCF Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|South Dakota State
|W 83-80
|Flagler Gymnasium
|11/20/2023
|Charlotte
|W 74-71
|Flagler Gymnasium
|11/26/2023
|Stetson
|L 85-82
|Addition Financial Arena
|12/2/2023
|Lipscomb
|-
|Addition Financial Arena
|12/6/2023
|Jacksonville
|-
|Addition Financial Arena
|12/10/2023
|Ole Miss
|-
|Addition Financial Arena
