The Lipscomb Bisons (6-3) hope to build on a three-game road winning streak at the UCF Knights (4-2) on Saturday, December 2, 2023, at 4:00 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UCF vs. Lipscomb Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

UCF Stats Insights

  • The Knights make 44.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.5 percentage points higher than the Bisons have allowed to their opponents (43.9%).
  • UCF is 3-0 when it shoots higher than 43.9% from the field.
  • The Knights are the 123rd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bisons rank 267th.
  • The Knights score only two more points per game (78) than the Bisons give up (76).
  • When UCF puts up more than 76 points, it is 2-1.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UCF Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • UCF posted 77.2 points per game in home games last year, compared to 65.4 points per game in away games, a difference of 11.8 points per contest.
  • At home, the Knights allowed 0.7 more points per game (65.9) than on the road (65.2).
  • UCF made 9.2 three-pointers per game with a 38% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 1.7 more threes and 7.6% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (7.5 threes per game, 30.4% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UCF Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 South Dakota State W 83-80 Flagler Gymnasium
11/20/2023 Charlotte W 74-71 Flagler Gymnasium
11/26/2023 Stetson L 85-82 Addition Financial Arena
12/2/2023 Lipscomb - Addition Financial Arena
12/6/2023 Jacksonville - Addition Financial Arena
12/10/2023 Ole Miss - Addition Financial Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.