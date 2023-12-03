The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (4-2) will try to extend a four-game winning run when visiting the Florida International Panthers (4-4) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Ocean Bank Convocation Center. This game is at 1:00 PM ET.

Bethune-Cookman Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida

Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida TV: ESPN+

Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida International Scoring Comparison

The Wildcats score only 0.1 more points per game (65.7) than the Panthers allow (65.6).

Bethune-Cookman is 2-1 when it scores more than 65.6 points.

Florida International has a 3-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 65.7 points.

The Panthers average 74.3 points per game, just 3.6 more points than the 70.7 the Wildcats allow.

Florida International has a 3-0 record when scoring more than 70.7 points.

Bethune-Cookman is 4-0 when giving up fewer than 74.3 points.

The Panthers are making 40.2% of their shots from the field, 2.5% lower than the Wildcats concede to opponents (42.7%).

The Wildcats make 35.8% of their shots from the field, 3.5% lower than the Panthers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Bethune-Cookman Leaders

Chanel Wilson: 16.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 35.7 FG%, 22.9 3PT% (8-for-35)

16.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 35.7 FG%, 22.9 3PT% (8-for-35) Kerrighan Dunn: 9.8 PTS, 2.3 STL, 33.9 FG%, 32.0 3PT% (8-for-25)

9.8 PTS, 2.3 STL, 33.9 FG%, 32.0 3PT% (8-for-25) Chanelle McDonald: 9.7 PTS, 48.0 FG%

9.7 PTS, 48.0 FG% Karianna Woods: 5.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 25.0 FG%

5.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 25.0 FG% O'Mariyah Tucker: 7.7 PTS, 45.5 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (7-for-14)

Bethune-Cookman Schedule