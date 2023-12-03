How to Watch FGCU vs. Cincinnati on TV or Live Stream - December 3
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 7:16 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Bearcats (6-0) will try to build on a six-game winning run when hosting the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (2-6) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Fifth Third Arena. This game is at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
FGCU vs. Cincinnati Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
FGCU Stats Insights
- FGCU has compiled a 2-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.1% from the field.
- The Eagles are the 273rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bearcats sit at 28th.
- The Eagles average only 3.5 more points per game (69.0) than the Bearcats allow their opponents to score (65.5).
- When it scores more than 65.5 points, FGCU is 2-3.
FGCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- FGCU scored more points at home (77.8 per game) than on the road (66.1) last season.
- At home, the Eagles conceded 70.5 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 71.0.
- FGCU drained more 3-pointers at home (10.5 per game) than on the road (8.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.6%) than away (33.2%).
FGCU Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|Norfolk State
|L 69-66
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/25/2023
|UNC Wilmington
|L 71-55
|Alico Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Florida International
|W 68-65
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|12/3/2023
|@ Cincinnati
|-
|Fifth Third Arena
|12/5/2023
|New College of Florida
|-
|Alico Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Minnesota
|-
|Williams Arena
