The Cincinnati Bearcats (6-0) will try to build on a six-game winning run when hosting the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (2-6) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Fifth Third Arena. This game is at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

FGCU vs. Cincinnati Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

FGCU Stats Insights

  • FGCU has compiled a 2-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.1% from the field.
  • The Eagles are the 273rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bearcats sit at 28th.
  • The Eagles average only 3.5 more points per game (69.0) than the Bearcats allow their opponents to score (65.5).
  • When it scores more than 65.5 points, FGCU is 2-3.

FGCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • FGCU scored more points at home (77.8 per game) than on the road (66.1) last season.
  • At home, the Eagles conceded 70.5 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 71.0.
  • FGCU drained more 3-pointers at home (10.5 per game) than on the road (8.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.6%) than away (33.2%).

FGCU Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/20/2023 Norfolk State L 69-66 Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
11/25/2023 UNC Wilmington L 71-55 Alico Arena
11/29/2023 @ Florida International W 68-65 Ocean Bank Convocation Center
12/3/2023 @ Cincinnati - Fifth Third Arena
12/5/2023 New College of Florida - Alico Arena
12/9/2023 @ Minnesota - Williams Arena

