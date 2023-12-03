Sunday's game between the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (6-2) and Old Dominion Monarchs (6-0) going head-to-head at Chartway Arena has a projected final score of 62-57 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Eagles, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 1:00 PM ET on December 3.

The Eagles enter this contest on the heels of a 108-31 win against Ave Maria on Wednesday.

FGCU vs. Old Dominion Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia

FGCU vs. Old Dominion Score Prediction

Prediction: FGCU 62, Old Dominion 57

Other ASUN Predictions

FGCU Schedule Analysis

The Eagles notched their signature win of the season on November 26, when they secured a 65-64 victory over the North Carolina Tar Heels, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 64) in our computer rankings.

The Eagles have tied for the 26th-most Quadrant 1 losses in the country (two).

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, FGCU is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 21st-most wins.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), the Monarchs are 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 65th-most victories.

FGCU 2023-24 Best Wins

65-64 over North Carolina (No. 24/AP Poll) on November 26

59-48 at home over Kentucky (No. 153) on November 19

83-68 over Delaware (No. 158) on November 24

80-58 on the road over Brown (No. 161) on November 6

81-48 at home over Florida International (No. 251) on November 14

FGCU Leaders

Uju Ezeudu: 13 PTS, 7.5 REB, 2 STL, 49.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (11-for-33)

13 PTS, 7.5 REB, 2 STL, 49.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (11-for-33) Catherine Cairns: 13 PTS, 1.7 STL, 45.6 FG%, 38.3 3PT% (18-for-47)

13 PTS, 1.7 STL, 45.6 FG%, 38.3 3PT% (18-for-47) Maddie Antenucci: 12.7 PTS, 46.3 FG%, 35 3PT% (14-for-40)

12.7 PTS, 46.3 FG%, 35 3PT% (14-for-40) Ajulu Thatha: 9.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.1 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23)

9.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.1 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23) Kierra Adams: 3.4 PTS, 32.4 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13)

FGCU Performance Insights

The Eagles are outscoring opponents by 13.1 points per game, with a +105 scoring differential overall. They put up 73.6 points per game (86th in college basketball) and allow 60.5 per contest (119th in college basketball).

