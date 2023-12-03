FGCU vs. Cincinnati December 3 Tickets & Start Time
The Cincinnati Bearcats (4-0) play the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (1-5) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
FGCU vs. Cincinnati Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, December 3
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other FGCU Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
FGCU Players to Watch
- Viktor Lakhin: 13.8 PTS, 9.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Dan Skillings Jr.: 14.5 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Day Day Thomas: 14.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- John Newman III: 9.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Simas Lukosius: 8.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.5 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Cincinnati Top Players (2022-23)
- Landers Nolley II: 16.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
- David Dejulius: 14.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Lakhin: 11.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Mika Adams-Woods: 9.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jeremiah Davenport: 9.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
FGCU vs. Cincinnati Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Cincinnati Rank
|Cincinnati AVG
|FGCU AVG
|FGCU Rank
|53rd
|77.1
|Points Scored
|71.3
|185th
|150th
|69.3
|Points Allowed
|69.4
|153rd
|44th
|34.3
|Rebounds
|31.8
|178th
|76th
|9.7
|Off. Rebounds
|8.1
|215th
|49th
|8.7
|3pt Made
|9.2
|25th
|29th
|15.5
|Assists
|12.8
|193rd
|25th
|10.1
|Turnovers
|10.9
|84th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.