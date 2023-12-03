The Cincinnati Bearcats (4-0) play the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (1-5) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

FGCU vs. Cincinnati Game Information

FGCU Players to Watch

Viktor Lakhin: 13.8 PTS, 9.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

13.8 PTS, 9.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Dan Skillings Jr.: 14.5 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

14.5 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Day Day Thomas: 14.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK John Newman III: 9.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Simas Lukosius: 8.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.5 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

Cincinnati Top Players (2022-23)

Landers Nolley II: 16.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK

16.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK David Dejulius: 14.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Lakhin: 11.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.4 BLK

11.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.4 BLK Mika Adams-Woods: 9.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Jeremiah Davenport: 9.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

FGCU vs. Cincinnati Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Cincinnati Rank Cincinnati AVG FGCU AVG FGCU Rank 53rd 77.1 Points Scored 71.3 185th 150th 69.3 Points Allowed 69.4 153rd 44th 34.3 Rebounds 31.8 178th 76th 9.7 Off. Rebounds 8.1 215th 49th 8.7 3pt Made 9.2 25th 29th 15.5 Assists 12.8 193rd 25th 10.1 Turnovers 10.9 84th

