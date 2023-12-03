The Cincinnati Bearcats (6-0) are heavily favored (-18.5) to build on a six-game winning streak when they host the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (2-6) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Fifth Third Arena. The game airs on ESPN+. The matchup has a point total of 141.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

FGCU vs. Cincinnati Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Fifth Third Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Cincinnati -18.5 141.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Eagles Betting Records & Stats

FGCU has combined with its opponent to score more than 141.5 points just twice this season.

The average over/under for FGCU's matchups this season is 143.1, 1.6 more points than this game's total.

FGCU has covered the spread twice in seven opportunities this season.

FGCU has been an underdog in four games this season and has come away with the win one time (25%) in those contests.

The Eagles have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +1000 odds on them winning this game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies FGCU has a 9.1% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

FGCU vs. Cincinnati Over/Under Stats

Games Over 141.5 % of Games Over 141.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Cincinnati 5 83.3% 85.3 154.3 65.5 139.6 146.3 FGCU 2 28.6% 69 154.3 74.1 139.6 142.8

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional FGCU Insights & Trends

The Eagles put up an average of 69 points per game, just 3.5 more points than the 65.5 the Bearcats allow.

FGCU is 1-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall when it scores more than 65.5 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

FGCU vs. Cincinnati Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 18.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Cincinnati 3-3-0 1-0 4-2-0 FGCU 2-5-0 0-0 2-5-0

FGCU vs. Cincinnati Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Cincinnati FGCU 16-3 Home Record 8-5 5-7 Away Record 6-9 9-4-0 Home ATS Record 4-7-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 4-10-0 82.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.8 70.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.1 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-8-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.