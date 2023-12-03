The Old Dominion Monarchs (6-0) will try to continue a six-game winning streak when hosting the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (6-2) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Chartway Arena. It airs at 1:00 PM ET.

FGCU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
FGCU vs. Old Dominion Scoring Comparison

  • The Eagles put up 27.9 more points per game (73.6) than the Monarchs give up (45.7).
  • When it scores more than 45.7 points, FGCU is 6-2.
  • Old Dominion has a 6-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 73.6 points.
  • The Monarchs record just two more points per game (62.5) than the Eagles give up (60.5).
  • When Old Dominion puts up more than 60.5 points, it is 2-0.
  • FGCU has a 4-0 record when allowing fewer than 62.5 points.
  • The Monarchs shoot 35.4% from the field, 7.5% lower than the Eagles allow defensively.
  • The Eagles make 42.3% of their shots from the field, 11.1% higher than the Monarchs' defensive field-goal percentage.

FGCU Leaders

  • Uju Ezeudu: 13 PTS, 7.5 REB, 2 STL, 49.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (11-for-33)
  • Catherine Cairns: 13 PTS, 1.7 STL, 45.6 FG%, 38.3 3PT% (18-for-47)
  • Maddie Antenucci: 12.7 PTS, 46.3 FG%, 35 3PT% (14-for-40)
  • Ajulu Thatha: 9.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.1 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23)
  • Kierra Adams: 3.4 PTS, 32.4 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13)

FGCU Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 Iowa L 100-62 Hertz Arena
11/26/2023 North Carolina W 65-64 Hertz Arena
11/29/2023 Ave Maria W 108-31 Alico Arena
12/3/2023 @ Old Dominion - Chartway Arena
12/7/2023 Gardner-Webb - Alico Arena
12/10/2023 @ Duke - Cameron Indoor Stadium

