The Florida A&M Rattlers (1-5) will visit the Houston Cougars (4-1) after dropping four road games in a row. It tips at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Florida A&M Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas

Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other SWAC Games

Florida A&M vs. Houston Scoring Comparison

The Rattlers score 10.6 fewer points per game (54.2) than the Cougars give up (64.8).

The Cougars average 8.6 more points per game (87.4) than the Rattlers allow (78.8).

Houston has a 4-0 record when scoring more than 78.8 points.

When Florida A&M allows fewer than 87.4 points, it is 1-2.

The Cougars shoot 43.4% from the field, only 1.4% lower than the Rattlers concede defensively.

Florida A&M Leaders

Ahriahna Grizzle: 15.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 44.9 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17)

15.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 44.9 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17) Nashani Gilbert: 9.0 PTS, 1.8 STL, 35.7 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (6-for-20)

9.0 PTS, 1.8 STL, 35.7 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (6-for-20) Ivet Subirats: 5.7 PTS, 2.3 STL, 28.6 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)

5.7 PTS, 2.3 STL, 28.6 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19) Sydney Hendrix: 5.5 PTS, 35.1 FG%

5.5 PTS, 35.1 FG% Hailee Brennen: 7.8 PTS, 41.2 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (8-for-19)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Florida A&M Schedule