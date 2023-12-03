The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (4-2) will try to extend a four-game winning stretch when visiting the Florida International Panthers (4-4) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Ocean Bank Convocation Center.

Florida International Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida

Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Florida International vs. Bethune-Cookman Scoring Comparison

The Wildcats put up an average of 65.7 points per game, only 0.1 more points than the 65.6 the Panthers allow.

When it scores more than 65.6 points, Bethune-Cookman is 2-1.

Florida International's record is 3-1 when it gives up fewer than 65.7 points.

The 74.3 points per game the Panthers score are just 3.6 more points than the Wildcats give up (70.7).

When Florida International scores more than 70.7 points, it is 3-0.

When Bethune-Cookman gives up fewer than 74.3 points, it is 4-0.

This year the Panthers are shooting 40.2% from the field, 2.5% lower than the Wildcats give up.

The Wildcats make 35.8% of their shots from the field, 3.5% lower than the Panthers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Florida International Leaders

Mya Kone: 11.9 PTS, 7.9 REB, 39.2 FG%, 31 3PT% (13-for-42)

11.9 PTS, 7.9 REB, 39.2 FG%, 31 3PT% (13-for-42) Ajae Yoakum: 10.8 PTS, 51.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

10.8 PTS, 51.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6) Olivia Trice: 9.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.4 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (12-for-35)

9.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.4 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (12-for-35) Courtney Prenger: 10 PTS, 55.7 FG%, 55.6 3PT% (5-for-9)

10 PTS, 55.7 FG%, 55.6 3PT% (5-for-9) Maria Torres: 4.5 PTS, 42.4 FG%

