Sunday's game features the Florida State Seminoles (5-2) and the Kent State Golden Flashes (4-2) facing off at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 78-65 win for heavily favored Florida State according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on December 3.

The Seminoles are coming off of a 71-58 loss to Arkansas in their most recent game on Thursday.

Florida State vs. Kent State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida

Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

Florida State vs. Kent State Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida State 78, Kent State 65

Other ACC Predictions

Florida State Schedule Analysis

The Seminoles captured their signature win of the season on November 9, when they beat the Tennessee Volunteers, who rank No. 20 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 92-91.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Seminoles are 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 15th-most wins.

Florida State has one Quadrant 2 win, tied for the 21st-most in Division I. But it also has one Quadrant 2 loss, tied for the 46th-most.

Florida State 2023-24 Best Wins

92-91 at home over Tennessee (No. 20/AP Poll) on November 9

79-75 on the road over Florida (No. 49) on November 17

80-45 at home over South Alabama (No. 198) on November 19

90-52 over Northwestern (No. 238) on November 22

99-63 at home over Charleston Southern (No. 333) on November 6

Florida State Leaders

Makayla Timpson: 12.1 PTS, 9.7 REB, 1.7 STL, 3.3 BLK, 48.6 FG%

12.1 PTS, 9.7 REB, 1.7 STL, 3.3 BLK, 48.6 FG% O'Mariah Gordon: 16.3 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (16-for-34)

16.3 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (16-for-34) Ta'Niya Latson: 17.8 PTS, 2.2 STL, 40 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (3-for-17)

17.8 PTS, 2.2 STL, 40 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (3-for-17) Alexis Tucker: 9.9 PTS, 38.3 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27)

9.9 PTS, 38.3 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27) Sara Bejedi: 9.1 PTS, 2 STL, 33.8 FG%, 24 3PT% (6-for-25)

Florida State Performance Insights

The Seminoles average 83.7 points per game (19th in college basketball) while allowing 71 per outing (297th in college basketball). They have a +89 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 12.7 points per game.

