Florida State vs. Kent State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 3
Sunday's game features the Florida State Seminoles (5-2) and the Kent State Golden Flashes (4-2) facing off at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 78-65 win for heavily favored Florida State according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on December 3.
The Seminoles are coming off of a 71-58 loss to Arkansas in their most recent game on Thursday.
Florida State vs. Kent State Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra
Florida State vs. Kent State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Florida State 78, Kent State 65
Other ACC Predictions
Florida State Schedule Analysis
- The Seminoles captured their signature win of the season on November 9, when they beat the Tennessee Volunteers, who rank No. 20 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 92-91.
- When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Seminoles are 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 15th-most wins.
- Florida State has one Quadrant 2 win, tied for the 21st-most in Division I. But it also has one Quadrant 2 loss, tied for the 46th-most.
Florida State 2023-24 Best Wins
- 92-91 at home over Tennessee (No. 20/AP Poll) on November 9
- 79-75 on the road over Florida (No. 49) on November 17
- 80-45 at home over South Alabama (No. 198) on November 19
- 90-52 over Northwestern (No. 238) on November 22
- 99-63 at home over Charleston Southern (No. 333) on November 6
Florida State Leaders
- Makayla Timpson: 12.1 PTS, 9.7 REB, 1.7 STL, 3.3 BLK, 48.6 FG%
- O'Mariah Gordon: 16.3 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (16-for-34)
- Ta'Niya Latson: 17.8 PTS, 2.2 STL, 40 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (3-for-17)
- Alexis Tucker: 9.9 PTS, 38.3 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27)
- Sara Bejedi: 9.1 PTS, 2 STL, 33.8 FG%, 24 3PT% (6-for-25)
Florida State Performance Insights
- The Seminoles average 83.7 points per game (19th in college basketball) while allowing 71 per outing (297th in college basketball). They have a +89 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 12.7 points per game.
