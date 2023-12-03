The Miami Hurricanes (6-0) will be trying to continue a five-game home winning run when taking on the NJIT Highlanders (5-3) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Watsco Center. It airs at 12:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Miami (FL) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida

Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida TV: ACC Network

Miami (FL) vs. NJIT Scoring Comparison

The Highlanders' 64.3 points per game are 12.6 more points than the 51.7 the Hurricanes allow.

NJIT is 4-3 when it scores more than 51.7 points.

Miami (FL) is 5-0 when it allows fewer than 64.3 points.

The Hurricanes record 9.6 more points per game (71.5) than the Highlanders allow (61.9).

Miami (FL) is 5-0 when scoring more than 61.9 points.

When NJIT gives up fewer than 71.5 points, it is 5-1.

The Hurricanes are making 48.7% of their shots from the field, 11.9% higher than the Highlanders allow to opponents (36.8%).

The Highlanders' 42.0 shooting percentage from the field is 6.6 higher than the Hurricanes have given up.

Miami (FL) Leaders

Shayeann Day-Wilson: 10.5 PTS, 5.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 43.6 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (11-for-29)

10.5 PTS, 5.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 43.6 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (11-for-29) Jasmyne Roberts: 11.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 52.0 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (8-for-16)

11.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 52.0 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (8-for-16) Lazaria Spearman: 9.4 PTS, 8.2 REB, 55.6 FG%

9.4 PTS, 8.2 REB, 55.6 FG% Ja'Leah Williams: 7.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 48.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

7.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 48.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9) Jaida Patrick: 7.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50.0 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)

Miami (FL) Schedule