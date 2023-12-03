The Stetson Hatters (5-2) will try to extend a four-game winning streak when visiting the Chicago State Cougars (2-8) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Jones Convocation Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Stetson vs. Chicago State matchup.

Stetson vs. Chicago State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Jones Convocation Center in Chicago, Illinois

Jones Convocation Center in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Stetson vs. Chicago State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Stetson Moneyline Chicago State Moneyline BetMGM Stetson (-7.5) 139.5 -400 +300 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Stetson (-7.5) 138.5 -355 +270 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Stetson vs. Chicago State Betting Trends

Stetson has compiled a 4-1-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, games featuring the Hatters have gone over the point total twice.

Chicago State is 4-5-0 ATS this year.

So far this year, five out of the Cougars' nine games with an over/under have hit the over.

