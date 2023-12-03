The Stetson Hatters (3-2) play the Chicago State Cougars (1-4) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Jones Convocation Center. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

Stetson vs. Chicago State Game Information

Stetson Players to Watch

  • Wesley Cardet Jr.: 17.6 PTS, 6 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Jahsean Corbett: 13.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
  • Brent Davis: 9.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • DeShawn Jean-Charles: 7.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Kedrick Green: 5.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK

Chicago State Players to Watch

Stetson vs. Chicago State Stat Comparison

Chicago State Rank Chicago State AVG Stetson AVG Stetson Rank
349th 59.8 Points Scored 73.6 213th
176th 69.6 Points Allowed 66.4 120th
329th 28.6 Rebounds 37.8 68th
222nd 8.8 Off. Rebounds 11.2 73rd
340th 4.6 3pt Made 9.6 42nd
358th 8 Assists 17 51st
174th 12 Turnovers 12.4 207th

