The Chicago State Cougars (2-8) are underdogs (+7.5) as they attempt to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Stetson Hatters (5-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Jones Convocation Center. The contest airs on ESPN+. The matchup's point total is set at 139.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Stetson vs. Chicago State Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Jones Convocation Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Stetson -7.5 139.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Stetson Betting Records & Stats

Stetson and its opponents have scored a combined total of more than 139.5 points two times this season (over five games).

Stetson has an average total of 144.3 in its contests this year, 4.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Hatters are 4-1-0 ATS this season.

Stetson won the only game it has played as the favorite this season.

The Hatters have not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -400.

Stetson has a 80% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Stetson vs. Chicago State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 139.5 % of Games Over 139.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Stetson 2 40% 78.1 143.4 66.1 140.2 142.9 Chicago State 5 55.6% 65.3 143.4 74.1 140.2 142.2

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Stetson Insights & Trends

The 78.1 points per game the Hatters record are only four more points than the Cougars give up (74.1).

When Stetson scores more than 74.1 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Stetson vs. Chicago State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Stetson 4-1-0 0-0 2-3-0 Chicago State 4-5-0 1-1 5-4-0

Stetson vs. Chicago State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Stetson Chicago State 9-3 Home Record 8-0 7-9 Away Record 3-20 7-3-0 Home ATS Record 4-0-0 8-5-0 Away ATS Record 9-10-0 83.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 86.6 71.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.7 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-3-0 9-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-9-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.