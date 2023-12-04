If you reside in Alachua County, Florida and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Alachua County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Oak Hall School at Trenton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 4

7:00 PM ET on December 4 Location: Trenton, FL

Trenton, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Countryside Christian High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 4

7:00 PM ET on December 4 Location: Gainesville, FL

Gainesville, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

P.K. Yonge High School at Interlachen JrSr High School