For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Dallas Stars on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, is Alex Barre-Boulet a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Alex Barre-Boulet score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Barre-Boulet stats and insights

Barre-Boulet has scored in four of 18 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has taken four shots in one game versus the Stars this season, but has not scored.

Barre-Boulet has scored two goals on the power play.

Barre-Boulet averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.5%.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have conceded 61 goals in total (2.8 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once while averaging 12.7 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Barre-Boulet recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Stars 0 0 0 12:48 Away L 8-1 11/30/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:02 Home L 4-2 11/28/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 13:26 Away L 3-1 11/18/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 6:57 Home W 6-4 11/14/2023 Blues 0 0 0 9:57 Away L 5-0 11/11/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 13:56 Home L 4-0 11/9/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 9:56 Home L 5-3 11/7/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 11:32 Away W 5-3 11/6/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 8:22 Away L 6-5 OT 11/4/2023 Senators 1 0 1 11:02 Away W 6-4

Lightning vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023

Monday, December 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW, BSSUN, and ESPN+

BSSW, BSSUN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

