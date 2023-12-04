For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Dallas Stars on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, is Brayden Point a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Brayden Point score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a goal)

Point stats and insights

Point has scored in eight of 25 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

He has taken zero shots in one game against the Stars this season, but has not scored.

Point has picked up six goals and seven assists on the power play.

He takes 2.8 shots per game, and converts 17.4% of them.

Stars defensive stats

On defense, the Stars are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 61 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks seventh.

So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once while averaging 12.7 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Point recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Stars 0 0 0 21:03 Away L 8-1 11/30/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 22:15 Home L 4-2 11/28/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 19:48 Away L 3-1 11/27/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 19:35 Away L 4-1 11/24/2023 Hurricanes 5 3 2 18:03 Away W 8-2 11/22/2023 Jets 1 1 0 19:18 Home L 3-2 OT 11/20/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 22:56 Home W 5-4 OT 11/18/2023 Oilers 2 0 2 20:02 Home W 6-4 11/16/2023 Blackhawks 3 1 2 24:06 Away W 4-2 11/14/2023 Blues 0 0 0 18:41 Away L 5-0

Lightning vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023

Monday, December 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW, BSSUN, and ESPN+

BSSW, BSSUN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

