Will Brenton Strange Play in Week 13? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Brenton Strange was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Jacksonville Jaguars match up against the Cincinnati Bengals at 8:15 PM ET on Monday in Week 13. All of Strange's stats can be found below.
Rep Brenton Strange and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
In terms of season stats, Strange has been targeted seven times and has four catches for 34 yards (8.5 per reception) and one TD.
Keep an eye on Strange's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Brenton Strange Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Foot
- The Jaguars have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week:
- Luke Farrell (LP/toe): 10 Rec; 111 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 13 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Jonathan Mingo
- Click Here for Drew Sample
- Click Here for Dallas Goedert
- Click Here for Hayden Hurst
- Click Here for Aaron Jones
Jaguars vs. Bengals Game Info
- Game Day: December 4, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Strange 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|7
|4
|34
|27
|1
|8.5
Strange Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 3
|Texans
|2
|2
|7
|0
|Week 5
|@Bills
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Colts
|3
|2
|27
|1
|Week 10
|49ers
|1
|0
|0
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.