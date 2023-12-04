Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Calvin Ridley has a good matchup in Week 13 (Monday at 8:15 PM ET), up against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals are giving up the seventh-most passing yards in the NFL, 249.6 per game.

Ridley has put together a 663-yard campaign thus} far (60.3 yards per game) with five TDs, reeling in 47 passes out of 76 targets.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Ridley and the Jaguars with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ridley vs. the Bengals

Ridley vs the Bengals (since 2021): No games

No games Five players have recorded 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Cincinnati in the 2023 season.

13 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Bengals this year.

Cincinnati has not allowed more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

The 249.6 passing yards per game allowed by the Bengals defense makes them the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense.

Opponents of the Bengals have put up 13 touchdowns through the air (1.2 per game). The Bengals' defense is ninth in the NFL in that category.

Watch Jaguars vs Bengals on Fubo!

Calvin Ridley Receiving Props vs. the Bengals

Receiving Yards: 56.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Ridley with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Ridley Receiving Insights

Ridley, in five of 11 games, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Ridley has been targeted on 76 of his team's 377 passing attempts this season (20.2% target share).

He is averaging 8.7 yards per target (33rd in NFL play), picking up 663 yards on 76 passes thrown his way.

Ridley has reeled in a touchdown pass in four of 11 games this year, including more than one TD reception in one contest.

He has 20.8% of his team's 24 offensive touchdowns this season (five).

Ridley (11 red zone targets) has been targeted 34.4% of the time in the red zone (32 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Ridley's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Texans 11/26/2023 Week 12 6 TAR / 5 REC / 89 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 11/19/2023 Week 11 9 TAR / 7 REC / 103 YDS / 2 TDs 1 ATT / 18 YDS / 0 TDs vs. 49ers 11/12/2023 Week 10 3 TAR / 2 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 10/29/2023 Week 8 10 TAR / 6 REC / 83 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Saints 10/19/2023 Week 7 4 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.