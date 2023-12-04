With the Jacksonville Jaguars squaring off against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 13 (Monday at 8:15 PM ET), is Calvin Ridley a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we break down the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Calvin Ridley score a touchdown against the Bengals?

Odds to score a TD this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a TD)

Ridley has accumulated 47 catches for 663 yards and five TDs this season. He has been targeted on 76 occasions, and averages 60.3 yards receiving.

Ridley has reeled in a touchdown pass in four of 11 games this season, including more than one TD reception in one contest.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Colts 11 8 101 1 Week 2 Chiefs 8 2 32 0 Week 3 Texans 7 3 40 0 Week 4 Falcons 2 2 38 1 Week 5 @Bills 8 7 122 0 Week 6 Colts 8 4 30 0 Week 7 @Saints 4 1 5 0 Week 8 @Steelers 10 6 83 0 Week 10 49ers 3 2 20 0 Week 11 Titans 9 7 103 2 Week 12 @Texans 6 5 89 1

