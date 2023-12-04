How to Watch Jaguars vs. Bengals Monday Night Football on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 13
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 2:57 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Bengals (5-6) bring a three-game losing streak into a meeting with the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-3) on Monday, December 4, 2023 at TIAA Bank Field.
How to Watch Jaguars vs. Bengals
- When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida
- TV: ESPN
Jaguars Insights
- This year, the Jaguars average just 1.1 more points per game (23.1) than the Bengals surrender (22.0).
- The Jaguars collect 344.2 yards per game, 45.1 fewer yards than the 389.3 the Bengals allow per contest.
- This season, Jacksonville piles up 106.2 yards per game on the ground, 33.4 fewer than Cincinnati allows per outing (139.6).
- The Jaguars have turned the ball over 18 times this season, one fewer than the Bengals have forced (19).
Jaguars Home Performance
- The Jaguars put up 20.5 points per game in home games (2.6 less than their overall average), and give up 21.5 at home (1.0 more than overall).
- At home, the Jaguars rack up 303.0 yards per game and give up 346.3. That's less than they gain overall (344.2), but more than they allow (342.4).
- Jacksonville racks up 208.5 passing yards per game in home games (29.5 less than its overall average), and gives up 247.3 at home (7.7 less than overall).
- The Jaguars accumulate 94.5 rushing yards per game at home (11.7 less than their overall average), and give up 99.0 at home (11.6 more than overall).
- The Jaguars' offensive third-down percentage at home (32.5%) is lower than their overall average (36.8%). And their defensive third-down percentage at home (40.8%) is higher than overall (35.0%).
Jaguars Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|11/12/2023
|San Francisco
|L 34-3
|FOX
|11/19/2023
|Tennessee
|W 34-14
|CBS
|11/26/2023
|at Houston
|W 24-21
|CBS
|12/4/2023
|Cincinnati
|-
|ABC/ESPN
|12/10/2023
|at Cleveland
|-
|CBS
|12/17/2023
|Baltimore
|-
|NBC
|12/24/2023
|at Tampa Bay
|-
|CBS
