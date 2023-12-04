The Cincinnati Bengals (5-6) bring a three-game losing streak into a meeting with the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-3) on Monday, December 4, 2023 at TIAA Bank Field.

How to Watch Jaguars vs. Bengals

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida

TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida TV: ESPN

Jaguars Insights

This year, the Jaguars average just 1.1 more points per game (23.1) than the Bengals surrender (22.0).

The Jaguars collect 344.2 yards per game, 45.1 fewer yards than the 389.3 the Bengals allow per contest.

This season, Jacksonville piles up 106.2 yards per game on the ground, 33.4 fewer than Cincinnati allows per outing (139.6).

The Jaguars have turned the ball over 18 times this season, one fewer than the Bengals have forced (19).

Jaguars Home Performance

The Jaguars put up 20.5 points per game in home games (2.6 less than their overall average), and give up 21.5 at home (1.0 more than overall).

At home, the Jaguars rack up 303.0 yards per game and give up 346.3. That's less than they gain overall (344.2), but more than they allow (342.4).

Jacksonville racks up 208.5 passing yards per game in home games (29.5 less than its overall average), and gives up 247.3 at home (7.7 less than overall).

The Jaguars accumulate 94.5 rushing yards per game at home (11.7 less than their overall average), and give up 99.0 at home (11.6 more than overall).

The Jaguars' offensive third-down percentage at home (32.5%) is lower than their overall average (36.8%). And their defensive third-down percentage at home (40.8%) is higher than overall (35.0%).

Jaguars Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/12/2023 San Francisco L 34-3 FOX 11/19/2023 Tennessee W 34-14 CBS 11/26/2023 at Houston W 24-21 CBS 12/4/2023 Cincinnati - ABC/ESPN 12/10/2023 at Cleveland - CBS 12/17/2023 Baltimore - NBC 12/24/2023 at Tampa Bay - CBS

