The Dallas Stars will travel to face the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday, December 4, with the Lightning having dropped four straight games.

The Stars-Lightning game can be seen on BSSW, BSSUN, and ESPN+, so tune in to take in the action.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Lightning vs Stars Additional Info

Lightning vs. Stars Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/2/2023 Stars Lightning 8-1 DAL

Lightning Stats & Trends

The Lightning's total of 93 goals given up (3.7 per game) is 31st in the league.

The Lightning are fourth in the league in scoring (83 goals, 3.3 per game).

In their last 10 games, the Lightning have gone 4-5-1 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Lightning have allowed 36 goals (3.6 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged three goals per game (30 total) over that time.

Lightning Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nikita Kucherov 24 15 25 40 29 16 0% Brayden Point 25 12 18 30 10 7 44.8% Victor Hedman 25 5 20 25 17 5 - Steven Stamkos 23 10 14 24 9 3 50.6% Brandon Hagel 25 10 13 23 13 7 50%

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars have given up 61 total goals (2.8 per game), the seventh-fewest in NHL action.

The Stars' 78 total goals (3.6 per game) make them the 11th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

In their past 10 games, the Stars are 6-2-2 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Stars have allowed 29 goals (2.9 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 4.2 goals-per-game average (42 total) over that time.

Stars Key Players