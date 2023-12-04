How to Watch the Lightning vs. Stars Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 1:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Dallas Stars will travel to face the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday, December 4, with the Lightning having dropped four straight games.
The Stars-Lightning game can be seen on BSSW, BSSUN, and ESPN+, so tune in to take in the action.
Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW, BSSUN, and ESPN+
- Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
Lightning vs Stars Additional Info
Lightning vs. Stars Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|12/2/2023
|Stars
|Lightning
|8-1 DAL
Lightning Stats & Trends
- The Lightning's total of 93 goals given up (3.7 per game) is 31st in the league.
- The Lightning are fourth in the league in scoring (83 goals, 3.3 per game).
- In their last 10 games, the Lightning have gone 4-5-1 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Lightning have allowed 36 goals (3.6 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged three goals per game (30 total) over that time.
Lightning Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nikita Kucherov
|24
|15
|25
|40
|29
|16
|0%
|Brayden Point
|25
|12
|18
|30
|10
|7
|44.8%
|Victor Hedman
|25
|5
|20
|25
|17
|5
|-
|Steven Stamkos
|23
|10
|14
|24
|9
|3
|50.6%
|Brandon Hagel
|25
|10
|13
|23
|13
|7
|50%
Stars Stats & Trends
- The Stars have given up 61 total goals (2.8 per game), the seventh-fewest in NHL action.
- The Stars' 78 total goals (3.6 per game) make them the 11th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- In their past 10 games, the Stars are 6-2-2 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive end, the Stars have allowed 29 goals (2.9 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 4.2 goals-per-game average (42 total) over that time.
Stars Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Joe Pavelski
|22
|11
|13
|24
|18
|8
|50.3%
|Jason Robertson
|22
|8
|14
|22
|16
|15
|-
|Roope Hintz
|21
|8
|12
|20
|5
|6
|52.5%
|Tyler Seguin
|22
|8
|9
|17
|8
|6
|54.7%
|Jamie Benn
|22
|5
|12
|17
|4
|16
|57.2%
