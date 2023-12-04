Top Player Prop Bets for Lightning vs. Stars on December 4, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Nikita Kucherov, Joe Pavelski and others are available when the Tampa Bay Lightning host the Dallas Stars at Amalie Arena on Monday (opening faceoff at 7:00 PM ET).
Lightning vs. Stars Game Info
- When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW, BSSUN, and ESPN+
- Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Lightning vs. Stars Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Tampa Bay Lightning
Nikita Kucherov Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +165)
Kucherov is Tampa Bay's leading contributor with 40 points. He has 15 goals and 25 assists this season.
Kucherov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Stars
|Dec. 2
|0
|1
|1
|6
|vs. Penguins
|Nov. 30
|0
|2
|2
|8
|at Coyotes
|Nov. 28
|0
|1
|1
|5
|at Avalanche
|Nov. 27
|0
|1
|1
|6
|at Hurricanes
|Nov. 24
|2
|4
|6
|3
Brayden Point Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)
Brayden Point is another of Tampa Bay's most productive contributors through 25 games, with 12 goals and 18 assists.
Point Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Stars
|Dec. 2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Penguins
|Nov. 30
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Coyotes
|Nov. 28
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Avalanche
|Nov. 27
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Hurricanes
|Nov. 24
|3
|2
|5
|3
Victor Hedman Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)
Victor Hedman's season total of 25 points has come from five goals and 20 assists.
Hedman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Stars
|Dec. 2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Penguins
|Nov. 30
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Coyotes
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Avalanche
|Nov. 27
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Hurricanes
|Nov. 24
|0
|1
|1
|0
NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars
Joe Pavelski Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)
Pavelski's 24 points are important for Dallas. He has 11 goals and 13 assists in 22 games.
Pavelski Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Lightning
|Dec. 2
|1
|2
|3
|4
|at Flames
|Nov. 30
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Jets
|Nov. 28
|1
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Flames
|Nov. 24
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Golden Knights
|Nov. 22
|0
|1
|1
|2
Jason Robertson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +135)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -149)
Jason Robertson has helped lead the attack for Dallas this season with eight goals and 14 assists.
Robertson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Lightning
|Dec. 2
|2
|0
|2
|3
|at Flames
|Nov. 30
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Jets
|Nov. 28
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Flames
|Nov. 24
|1
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Golden Knights
|Nov. 22
|0
|1
|1
|5
