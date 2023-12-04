In the upcoming matchup against the Dallas Stars, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, can we expect Nicholas Paul to find the back of the net for the Tampa Bay Lightning? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Nicholas Paul score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Paul stats and insights

Paul has scored in six of 25 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

In one game versus the Stars this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted four of them.

He has five goals on the power play, and also one assist.

He takes 2.0 shots per game, and converts 15.7% of them.

Stars defensive stats

On defense, the Stars are one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 61 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks seventh.

So far this season, the Stars have one shutout, and they average 12.7 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Paul recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Stars 0 0 0 16:39 Away L 8-1 11/30/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:44 Home L 4-2 11/28/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 16:54 Away L 3-1 11/27/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 19:12 Away L 4-1 11/24/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 16:45 Away W 8-2 11/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:40 Home L 3-2 OT 11/20/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 18:04 Home W 5-4 OT 11/18/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 18:06 Home W 6-4 11/16/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 16:45 Away W 4-2 11/14/2023 Blues 0 0 0 18:24 Away L 5-0

Lightning vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023

Monday, December 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW, BSSUN, and ESPN+

BSSW, BSSUN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

