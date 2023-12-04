When the Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Dallas Stars on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, will Nikita Kucherov find the back of the net? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Nikita Kucherov score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +135 (Bet $10 to win $13.50 if he scores a goal)

Kucherov stats and insights

Kucherov has scored in nine of 24 games this season, and had multiple goals in six of those games.

In one game against the Stars this season, he has attempted six shots, but has not scored a goal.

On the power play, Kucherov has accumulated six goals and 14 assists.

He takes 4.6 shots per game, and converts 12.9% of them.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have conceded 61 goals in total (2.8 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 12.7 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Kucherov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Stars 1 0 1 21:47 Away L 8-1 11/30/2023 Penguins 2 0 2 24:10 Home L 4-2 11/28/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 22:50 Away L 3-1 11/27/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 19:41 Away L 4-1 11/24/2023 Hurricanes 6 2 4 20:30 Away W 8-2 11/22/2023 Jets 1 0 1 21:00 Home L 3-2 OT 11/20/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 22:08 Home W 5-4 OT 11/18/2023 Oilers 3 2 1 22:36 Home W 6-4 11/16/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 23:08 Away W 4-2 11/14/2023 Blues 0 0 0 20:46 Away L 5-0

Lightning vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023

Monday, December 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW, BSSUN, and ESPN+

BSSW, BSSUN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

