Nikita Kucherov and the Tampa Bay Lightning will face the Dallas Stars at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, at Amalie Arena. If you're considering a wager on Kucherov against the Stars, we have lots of info to help.

Nikita Kucherov vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW, BSSUN, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: -110)

1.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -222)

Kucherov Season Stats Insights

Kucherov's plus-minus this season, in 20:43 per game on the ice, is -3.

In nine of 24 games this year, Kucherov has scored a goal, with six of those games resulting in multiple goals.

In 19 of 24 games this year, Kucherov has registered a point, and 10 of those games included multiple points.

Kucherov has an assist in 16 of 24 games played this season, including multiple assists five times.

Kucherov has an implied probability of 52.4% to go over his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Kucherov going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 68.9%.

Kucherov Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have conceded 61 goals in total (2.8 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's +17 goal differential ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 24 Games 3 40 Points 2 15 Goals 0 25 Assists 2

