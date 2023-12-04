North Florida vs. Coppin State December 4 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 1:35 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Coppin State Eagles (2-3) play the North Florida Ospreys (1-4) at 11:00 AM ET on Monday, December 4, 2023.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
North Florida vs. Coppin State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Monday, December 4
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other North Florida Games
- November 25 at South Carolina Upstate
- December 2 at Saint Joseph's (PA)
- November 24 at Georgia Southern
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
North Florida Players to Watch
- Laila Lawrence: 14.6 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Faith Blackstone: 16.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Angel Jones: 12.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Mossi Staples: 7.6 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Tyler Gray: 4.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Coppin State Players to Watch
- Lawrence: 14.6 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Blackstone: 16.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Jones: 12.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Staples: 7.6 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Gray: 4.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.