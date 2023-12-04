Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pinellas County Today - December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Pinellas County, Florida. To find out how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Pinellas County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Brooks-DeBartolo Collegiate High School at Lakeside Christian School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 4
- Location: Clearwater, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Canterbury School of Florida at Shorecrest Preparatory School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 4
- Location: St. Petersburg, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Countryside High School at Northeast High School - St. Petersburg
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on December 4
- Location: St. Petersburg, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.